FBI: Hacking Tool Info Could Be of Use to 'Hostile Entities'

Top Tech Execs Protest Trump's Immigration Ban A little over a month ago, tech industry leaders met with then-President-elect Donald Trump to discuss ways of working together. Over the weekend, however, several top Silicon Valley executives criticized the White House for an executive order that temporarily bars people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. The executive order signed by Trump on Friday set off a weekend of air travel chaos, large public protests and rapid responses by attorneys seeking to help green card holders and other travelers who were detained at airports across the country. It also created new challenges for a tech industry that's led by many immigrants and employs many professionals from overseas. As of this morning, tech leaders who had made public statements critical of the executive order included Google CEO Sundar Pichai (pictured above), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, both of whom are members of Trump's business advisory council, said they planned to raise the issue with other council members and discuss their concerns with the president. Impact Is 'Real and Upsetting' "It's painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues," Google's Pichai, who came to the U.S. from India, wrote in a memo to employees, according to a Bloomberg report. "We've always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so." Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who was born in the former Soviet Union, went to San Francisco International Airport on Saturday to join other protestors against the travel ban. "The Executive Order's humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting," Twitter's Dorsey said Saturday in a tweet. "We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the U.S." Dorsey was one of the few top tech executives not invited to last month's summit with Trump, reportedly because Trump, a frequent Twitter user, was angered that the site declined to allow an anti-Hillary Clinton emoji during the presidential campaign. "As an immigrant and as a CEO, I've both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world," Nadella wrote Saturday on LinkedIn, noting that Microsoft's president and chief legal officer Brad Smith had sent an email about the matter to all company employees. "We will continue to advocate on this important topic." "My great grandparents came from Germany, Austria and Poland," Facebook's Zuckerberg said in a blog post on Friday, adding that his wife, Priscilla, was born to refugees from China and Vietnam. "The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we should be proud of that. Like many of you, I'm concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump." Uber Criticized for JFK Airport Services While Kalanick sent an email to Uber employees on Saturday expressing opposition to the travel ban and support for drivers who might be affected by the order, his company found itself the target of a "DeleteUber" campaign on Twitter. The action was launched by Twitter user Dan O'Sullivan after Uber announced Saturday that it would suspend surge pricing for trips to and from JFK International Airport. That evening, the New York City Taxi Workers Alliance had said that it would not offer airport rides to show support for refugees, immigrants and protestors. Uber competitor Lyft, meanwhile, drew attention Sunday for its pledge to donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union over the next four years "to defend our constitution." "Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft's and our nation's core values," Green and Zimmer wrote in a blog post. "We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community."