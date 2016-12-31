Seven Cash-Splitting Apps To Simplify Your Life

You and your friends are out at dinner. As is customary, the server brings your check at the end of meal. Now here comes the conundrum: how many ways can you split the bill with the cash everyone has on hand? Answer: You don’t have to at all. Instead you can use one of these seven cash-splitting apps to seamlessly make your exit.

1. Splitwise

Cost: Free.

Available on iOS and Android.

This app will not only allow you to split your meal, but can also split the rent, utilities and any other shared expenses. Users can send payments to each other in small chunks or as one big payment. You can also set up friendly reminders for that one friend that just can’t remember that there’s an outstanding IOU, or create regular alerts for ongoing bills i.e. rent.

2. Splittr

Cost: $1.99

Available on iOS.

With this app, there’s no need to become an excel ninja when figuring out how to split the bill. This app is not only easy to use, but also requires zero login information to remember or store, and can also work offline. As a bonus feature you can create PDF reports to be sent out to all parties. Also, expenses can be handled and split in multiple currencies, which is handy while traveling.

3. Billr

Cost: $0.99

Available on iOS.

This app is specifically designed for splitting the cost of meals. It can handle up to 16 people at once, split the bill multiple ways, and also includes taxes and tips. When you’re all done, the receipt can be sent via text message or email to all those who are dining.

4. DivvyThatUp

Cost: $0.99

Available on iOS.

Divvy makes splitting a bill even easier than the other apps on this list, because there is no need to enter line items. All you do is take a picture of the bill, then drag the items to match the payer, and then pay. It’s a simple 3-step process that saves your thumb muscles!

5. Venmo

Cost: Free

Available on iOS and Android.

This app is by far the most popular among millennials. It’s no wonder because it’s intuitive to use, connects with your Facebook account to make payments a snap, and also allows you to transfer money among your own bank accounts.

6. Square Cash

Cost: Free

Available on iOS and Android.

Here’s another great app that also happens to be free. This is very similar to Venmo, minus the social media feed. So if you value your privacy online or just don’t want to mix business with pleasure, then Square is what you want to keep in your digital wallet.

7. Google Wallet

Cost: Free

Available on iOS and Android.

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the mighty giant Google. With this app [pictured above], you can send money directly to anyone and receive money directly into your bank account. The downside is that there’s no auto-splitting possibilities as there is with some others on this list. The plus side is that it’s accepted at many establishments so the bill can be split with the restaurant, hotel, or whatever service you are using with your smartphone.

