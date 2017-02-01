Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
NEWS & INFORMATION FOR TECHNOLOGY PURCHASERS. UPDATED ABOUT A MINUTE AGO.
You are here: Home / Communications / Slack Sets Sights on Big Businesses
Slack's Messaging Service Sets Sights on Big Businesses
Slack's Messaging Service Sets Sights on Big Businesses
By Michael Liedtke Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
FEBRUARY
01
2017
Slack Technologies, a fast-growing startup trying to wean businesses off email by hooking employees on its more informal messaging service, is now hoping to snare the world's biggest companies as customers.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled a new feature intended to let workers in different departments communicate more easily with each other. The new option, called "Enterprise Grid," is Slack's latest step toward its ambitious goal of making life at work "simpler, more pleasant and more productive."

In contrast to traditional email, Slack works more like a social network, allowing employees to share their thoughts, updates, web links and documents in channels that can be viewed on a personal computer or smartphone.

Since its 2013 debut, Slack has emerged as a popular new way for teams of employees to communicate with each other, but those workers haven't been able to quickly connect with other departments within the same company to discuss projects or other issues. Reaching co-workers using different Slack teams typically requires employees to maintain separate profiles and logins.

Enterprise Grid is designed to let workers in different Slack teams message each other without having to hopscotch across the service. Executives and managers will be able to distribute important announcements across all of a company's Slack teams. And Slack also is working on an upgrade to its search engine to help its users sift through all the information on its service.

The product also complies with federal regulations governing communications about health records and financial transactions. Clearing that regulatory bar could provide Slack with new opportunities to sign up workers in the medical and banking industries.

Slack already has 5 million daily users, including 1.5 million who pay for the service. The San Francisco company offers a free version of its service in hopes that workers will like it so much they'll persuade their bosses to pay for a more versatile version.

Enterprise Grid will cost more than the $150 per worker that Slack currently charges for its most expensive version, according to CEO Stewart Butterfield. How much more will vary from company to company, depending on the negotiations on each agreement, Butterfield said.

Slack's early inroads in reshaping how workers communicate has minted the privately held company with a market value of $5 billion, based on the assessment of the venture capitalists and investors who have financed its growth so far.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN COMMUNICATIONS
1. Slack Sets Sights on Big Businesses
2. Verizon Eyeing Merger with Charter?
3. Cable, Phone Company Lines Blur
4. New Fears for Future of Net Neutrality
5. Verizon Unsure of Yahoo Deal Future
Next Article >
NEWSFACTOR.COM
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.