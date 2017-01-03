Dell's Latest XPS 13 Notebook Can Transform into a Hybrid

After accidentally showing to the world that the upcoming XPS 13 would indeed be a convertible, Dell's latest notebook can also transform into a 2-in-1 giving you the option to turn the notebook into a product for either completing your work in a flexible manner or completing your day's entertainment run.

One thing you should know is that the XPS 13 [pictured above] isn't armed with a regular Core i5 and Core i7 processor. While it does come running Intel's Kaby Lake processors, the names of these chips will definitely confuse you, but to clear all doubts, the notebook is still running the Core M series of processors in a fanless design.

Dell claims that the notebook can give up to 15 hours of battery life, but we're assuming that this is going to be for the FHD display version and not the QHD (1440p) version. Dell has continued to use its InfinityEdge display for the XPS 13, making the 2-in-1 even more attractive than even before. With Thunderbolt 3 expected to take the world by storm in 2017, the XPS 13 also comes rolling with this new port, giving you a ton of options as far as expansion is concerned.

Best of all, it can also be transformed into a gaming machine if you want to spend extra money and hook it up to a GPU enclosure but you will be severely limited thanks to the Core M processor lineup belonging to Kaby Lake. According to Dell, the starting price of the 2-in-1 comes in at $999, which is a $100 more compared to the base model of the XPS 13 that cannot transform into a convertible.

The fact that it features a Thunderbolt 3 port does give users a lot of options in spreading their total work screen space, but then again the $1,000 price tag will definitely not be getting you the best of hardware inside the notebook and is probably for the base model.

