Salesforce Ties Its CRM into Quip Productivity Suite

giant Salesforce introduced several new features to its Quip productivity platform this week, including a new way to import CRM (relationship management) data directly into Quip documents and spreadsheets. The changes will help increase productivity and allow users to collaborate with each other more easily, according to Salesforce.

"Quip is extending the power of Salesforce with a sleek, next-generation productivity solution designed for teams -- empowering everyone across an organization with the tools they need to collaborate more effectively, work smarter and supercharge their productivity,”" the company said in a statement.

The Hyper-Connected Workplace

Salesforce said Quip's new features come in response to the hyper-connected nature of the modern workplace, in which employees are forced to sort through disconnected email threads, to-do lists and applications to gather information they need while the work itself happens somewhere else.

"According to IDC, knowledge workers spend 61 percent of their workweek answering email, searching for information and communicating internally," Salesforce said. "Additionally, the McKinsey Global Institute estimates companies can raise, through new technologies, the productivity of knowledge workers by up to 25 percent."

To help achieve those numbers, the company introduced several new features to the Quip platform, including new integrations for Salesforce users, a new checklist and an improved user experience.

Importing Salesforce Data into Quip

The live data feature allows users to import CRM data from Salesforce, such as account values and service cases, to Quip documents. Once in Quip, the information automatically syncs with Salesforce. For example, with a single export, sales reps can generate forecasting spreadsheets that will be updated with the most recent Salesforce data, the company said.

The Quip Lightning component, meanwhile, enables teams to link, access and create Quip documents, spreadsheets and task lists directly from within Salesforce. This allows users to find and collaborate on documents within the context of their businesses. For example, a sales rep will be able to quickly create a task list within an opportunity record to ensure the team is aligned on the final steps necessary to close the deal.

With Quip checklists users can manage projects inside Quip with tasks that go beyond owners and due dates. Quip users can enhance everyday workflows by adding reminders to anything, from spreadsheet rows that need to be updated to drafts waiting for review.

In addition, an all new sidebar environment and contextual menus include new document, spreadsheet and checklist tools that can adapt to the work users are doing.

"We're proud to debut a new, smarter Quip that anticipates a team's needs like never before," said Bret Taylor, CEO of Quip, a Salesforce company, in the statement. "By bringing the power of dynamic business data into living documents, we'e introducing the next generation of team productivity and collaboration."

Quip's new user experience and Quip checklists are already available for all Quip users at no extra cost. Quip Connect, including the live data feature and the Quip Lightning component, will be available for users of Quip Enterprise and Salesforce on the AppExchange later this month.