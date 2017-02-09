E3 Video-Game Trade Show Will Sell Tickets to Public This Year

Match Yourself with the Right Dating App Online dating, everyone seems to be doing it. Whether you're looking for your soul mate, a free date or a new BFF, dating websites and apps put eligible singles right at your fingertips. The idea of meeting that special someone through a screen may be off-putting to some, but with new apps and websites that match based on intelligent conversations, niche interests and proximity, more adults of all ages are exercising their right to swipe. With Valentine's Day right around the corner here is a guide to some of the best digital dating services: Mobile Dating Apps There's nothing you can't do with your phone these days. Mobile apps allow you to match with others wherever and whenever so the swiping never has to stop. Tinder: The original swipe left for no and right for yes. It's easy and popular. You make a profile through Facebook, because no one wants to be catfished, upload a few flattering photos of yourself and write a short bio. Tinder allows you to preference age, gender and distance. If you both swipe right, than you're a match and can start privately messaging. Tinder also allows you to connect your Instagram and will show how many Facebook connections and similar likes you have with someone. Available on Android and iOS. Bumble: The same idea as Tinder but the woman has to start a conversation with a mutual match within 24 hours. It also has a BFF feature, so instead of swiping for a partner, you're swiping for a new best friend. Available on Android and iOS. Hinge: Again, the same basic idea of swiping and matching but the pool of people all have mutual Facebook friends with you. Available on Android and iOS. Coffee meets bagel: Quality over quantity. The app gives you one match per day based on a matching algorithm that analyzes your profiles. You both have 24 hours to decide if you like the match, and if you both agree, you can privately chat. Available on Android and iOS. Happen: For those who love "chance" encounters, Happen connects you with people who are in the same places as you are. When you cross paths with someone in real life, their profile pops up on your app timeline. You can even see how many times you've been in the same place with someone and when the last time they were in your presence. Finally, you can like people, and if they like you back, you can privately message. Available on Android and iOS. Tastebuds: The Tinder for music lovers. You're matched by mutual music interest, and you can start a conversation by sending a match a song. Available only for iOS. Clover: For the really specific soul. You can filter your potential matches by any preference. Start with specifying what you're looking to get out of the app, and then you can search through categories and filter through them based on your interests or preferences in a mate. Available on Android and iOS. The Grade: Created to weed out the creeps, trolls and non-responders that are inevitably on all dating apps, The Grade gives each user a letter grade based on responsiveness, popularity and message quality. Other users review profiles by choosing from a list of predetermined hashtags to describe the user. Available on Android and iOS. Score: If personality quizzes are your thing, then Score may be for you. Once you match with someone, you both answer a series of questions. The more similar your answers are, the more of their profile you can see. Eventually you can privately chat. Available for Android and iOS. Online dating Internet dating websites are where dating in the technological age began. They're all basically the same idea and are more so catered toward adults looking for serious relationships. Match.com: You've probably seen the commercials, "More dates, more relationships and more marriages." You make a Match.com profile by answering questions about yourself and sharing what you're looking for in a match. Then you can search for other users to find matches based on similar interests. Match.com will also send you daily matches based on profile compatibility. Once you find someone you like, send them a wink or start a chat. eHarmony: "Beat the odds. Bet on love" -- same idea as Match.com but users fill out an extensive questionnaire that assists the website's algorithm to match users based on compatibility. You'll receive daily matches and can see who's viewed your profile. Once you connect with someone, you can send them pre-written questions to break the ice. For those who have very specific preferences and interests, there is probably a site out there with plenty of similar-minded people. Some of these niche dating services include, Date a Golfer, Gluten Free Singles, Clown Dating, Equestrian Singles, 420 Singles, Mullet Passions, Date My Pet, Amish Dating, Date Skaters, Farmers Only, Marry Me Already, Dates Abroad, BikerKiss, Singles with Food Allergies, Tall Friends and Interracial match.