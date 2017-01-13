Oops: Anti-Hacking Company Gets Hacked Big Time

There was a fresh reminder Thursday that virtually everyone is vulnerable to hackers -- even a mobile forensics company that's familiar with all of their tricks.

The Israeli firm Cellebrite, known for hacking mobile phones for police agencies around the world, confirmed that it suffered a 900GB data breach.

That's roughly the amount of data contained in 177,000 emails.

The hacker reportedly shared the data with Motherboard, a website that has been exploring whether Cellebrite's rapid phone-cracking technology has been used in questionable ways.

"U.S. law-enforcement agencies have invested heavily in the tech, but Cellebrite may have also sold its wares to authoritarian regimes with abysmal human-rights records, such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Russia, according to a large cache of data obtained by Motherboard," the website said Thursday. "The revelations raise questions around Cellebrite's choice of customers, whether it vets them and what policies, if any, are in place to stop Cellebrite's technology from being used against journalists or activists."

In a statement Thursday, Cellebrite did not address Motherboard's assertions. It instead focused on the breach, saying hackers had hit a "legacy database" and that it had migrated to a new user-accounts system.

"Presently, it is known that the information accessed includes basic contact information of users registered for alerts or notifications on Cellebrite products and hashed passwords for users who have not yet migrated to the new system. To date, the company is not aware of any specific increased risk to customers as a result of this incident; however, my.Cellebrite account holders are advised to change their passwords as a precaution."

Cellebrite is just the latest in a string of seemingly cyber-secure companies and institutions that have gotten attacked by hackers. In the United States, the victims include the National Security Agency and the Defense Department.

In December, Yahoo announced that the accounts of 1 billion of its email users had been hacked.

"In our world, there is no such thing as absolute security," said Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist for Intel Security in Santa Clara. "It's common for the bad guys to target security companies to show that every company is vulnerable to attack."

In the Cellebrite case, the company's customers "should be on the alert for phishing and spearphishing attacks in which the hackers attempt to use deception to obtain even more sensitive information. Given the international arena in which Cellebrite operates and the fact that they provide services to law enforcement, it is indeed ironic that one of their web servers has been hacked," said Beth Givens, executive director of the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse organization in San Diego.

The newly hacked data could be harnessed in various ways, said Tony Gauda, chief executive of ThinAir, a security firm in Palo Alto.

"If (the hackers) have a deeper understanding of the technology, it could be used to detect or defeat Cellebrite's forensics, which could impact future trials because the data is no longer unlockable. Since usernames and passwords were taken, it can be used to dox the people that log into the accounts -- which could be undercover agents. It's a significant breach."

The word "dox" refers to placing private information, notably about specific individuals, on the Internet.

"The real implication of the Cellebrite breach is related to the discussion regarding law-enforcement access to data in mobile (and other) devices, and whether systems must provide a technical means to obtain such data," said Clifford Neuman, director of the Center for Computer Systems Security at the University of Southern California.

"Those in favor of such mandated back doors will tell us that we should not be concerned about such capabilities because the data will only be accessible for legitimate law-enforcement purposes. This hack, and the potential unauthorized access to forensic data, highlights that such data might end up accessed for other than such purposes," Neuman said. "Additionally, disclosure of some of Cellebrite's organizations tells us who else might obtain such capability to access our protected data."

© 2017 San Diego Union-Tribune under contract with NewsEdge. All rights reserved.

Read more on: Cybercrime, Phishing, Network, Hackers, Malware, Government, Phishing,