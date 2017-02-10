Intel Responds to AMD's Ryzen Onslaught with Core i7 and i5 Updates AMD is getting ready to roll out its new Ryzen CPUs, promising significantly improved performance not only over AMD's previous processor line but also in comparison to the best that Intel currently has to offer. AMD will be releasing a host of new CPUs ranging from quad-core versions with four threads up to octa-core versions with 16 threads. Intel is rolling out its seventh-generation, or Kaby Lake, architecture, which is focused more on efficiency than outright performance. However, Intel isn't standing still in the face of Ryzens impending release, Hexus reports. According to Canard PC, a French publication, Intel is planning to both adjust Kaby Lake pricing and push out some new versions directly in response to Ryzen. The new CPUs could be unlocked versions of both Core i7 and Core i5 Kaby Lake, as such: Intel Core i7-7740K, 4.3GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.6GHz, a thermal design power rating of 100W, and with 8MB of L3 cache. Intel Core i5-7640K, 4.0GHz, TDP of 100W or more, 6MB of L3 cache, and support for Hyperthreading. This would be a first for recent Core i5 chips, which typically do not have Hyperthreading enabled. AMD has not yet announced pricing for its Ryzen CPUs, and that will likely dictate how aggressively Intel adjusts its own cost structure for the Kaby Lake line. And, Intel will be releasing its own new generation Cannonlake architecture, which will be focused on switching to a new 10nm fabrication process and not necessarily on massive performance increases. In the meantime, it appears that Intel will be somewhat limited in its ability to respond to Ryzen. Were still not certain which of AMD's new CPUs will be released the soonest and how long it will take the company to roll out the complete line including the highest-end parts. AMD will also be releasing its new Vega GPU architecture, meaning that Nvidia will face its own competitive pressures. If you're Intel or Nvidia, then AMD is giving you a headache about now. If you're a PC gamer or anyone looking to build a high-performance machine, then you have good reason to be excited. Even if Ryzen isn't your cup of tea, its mere presence in the market should force Intel and Nvidia to be that much more aggressive in rolling out their own improvements. © 2017 Jerusalem Post under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved. Read more on: Intel, AMD, PC, Processor, Chipmaker, Nvidia, Kaby Lake, CPU Comment:

Rod: Posted: 2017-02-13 @ 12:49pm PT Doesn't anyone here realize that Intel needs to see an actual launch from AMD before they start making rash decisions? You do NOT ever stupidly knee jerk in the tech biz, you wait until you see "actual" release data and how the public is responding to a competing product. Then you make your moves and only then. I think Intel will need to seriously reduce their SKU footprint, but the pricing structure for Intel will be devastating to say the least. If they lower prices drastically, it will be nothing short of admitting that they have been gouging all along. That's the LAST thing they want to admit to... It's much better to retire old SKU's and create new SKU's at lower price points over a period of time, probably all of 2017. Jason S.: Posted: 2017-02-12 @ 11:39am PT If you go to pricewatch.com right now and look at how much intel's cpu's cost, including their "answer" to ryzen's cpus, intel's prices are still a total joke.



In short, AMD is going to totally win. Even though we know that intel's 10 nano cpu is literally on the horizon, AMD's pricing structure is always going to win. If AMD keeps this up, including 10 nano technology intel is going to run itself down if they do not rethink their pricing structure. Qasim: Posted: 2017-02-11 @ 3:52pm PT Thanks for this special article, every one is waiting for, I really appreciate that toptechnews and in short, AMD wins this year, CPU and GPU. I really worried about mac book pro prices compared with spec's. Blaargg: Posted: 2017-02-11 @ 11:55am PT That's how business works, thatguy Nice to see some market competition finally! Adam B: Posted: 2017-02-11 @ 11:40am PT Pricing and benchmarks have already leaked. $389 for an AMD chip of the same performance as the $1000 intel 6900k. In short, intel is going to have a rough year thatguy: Posted: 2017-02-11 @ 2:33am PT So you're saying that Intel could have done this for the benefit of their customers at any point in the last few years but haven't because they wanted to snatch as much money as they could with a product that is inferior than what they are actually capable releasing?



