Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
NEWS & INFORMATION FOR TECHNOLOGY PURCHASERS. UPDATED ABOUT A MINUTE AGO.
You are here: Home / Microsoft/Windows / MS Wants Digital Geneva Convention
Microsoft Calls for Digital Geneva Convention
Microsoft Calls for Digital Geneva Convention
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
FEBRUARY
14
2017
Microsoft is calling for a digital Geneva Convention to outline protections for civilians and companies from government-sponsored cyberattacks.

In comments Tuesday at the RSA security industry conference in San Francisco, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said the rising trend of government entities wielding the internet as a weapon was worrying.

Cyberattacks -- from profit-seeking theft of credit-card data to state-sponsored attacks aimed at influencing national politics -- are a growing concern for technology companies and their customers.

"We suddenly find ourselves living in a world where nothing seems off-limits to nation-state attacks," he said.

Warfare in cyberspace, Smith said, often targets noncombatants, aiming at data centers, laptops, and software owned by companies and civilians.

Smith cited the high-profile hack of Sony, said to be perpetrated by North Korea, as well as attacks last year aimed at "the democratic process itself," a reference to hacking in the U.S. presidential election.

He called for governments to come together and outline a set of new rules for behavior in cyberspace to protect civilians on the internet, akin to the protections for civilians in times of war outlined by the Geneva Conventions.

A new international regulatory regime, Smith said, should include an independent organization that can investigate and share evidence that attributes nation-state attacks to specific countries, playing a role similar to that of the International Atomic Energy Agency in nuclear nonproliferation.

That organization, Smith said, should investigate and share publicly the evidence that ties specific nations to attacks.

Microsoft itself has been reluctant at times to identify the source of state-sponsored attacks on its own services.

When Microsoft disclosed a hacking campaign aimed at its Windows operating system last year, the company named the group of hackers, but stopped short of laying out the widely held view in the security industry that Russian-linked groups were behind the attacks.

Companies, Smith said, should remain neutral, and commit to not aiding governments or other actors in cyberattacks.

"This is not the world that the internet's inventors envisioned 25 years ago," Smith said. "But it's the world that we inhabit today."

Image Credit: iStock.

© 2017 Seattle Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN MICROSOFT/WINDOWS
1. MS Wants Digital Geneva Convention
2. MS Gag Order Challenge To Proceed
3. Microsoft Offers Patent Troll Defense
4. Windows 10 Cloud Early Build Leaked
5. MS Pushes Back on Trump Travel Ban
Next Article >
NEWSFACTOR.COM
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.