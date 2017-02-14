Dear Visitor,

Hater Dating App Matches You With Those Who Share Your Disdain
Like many single people of a certain age, I have been reduced to using dating websites and apps in order to attract a mate, with wildly indifferent results.

The problem with composing dating profiles is that much of their makeup consists of sections where you are required to put things -- about cuisine, culture or general ephemera -- that you like. But, being a journalist, I do not particularly like anything. In fact, once you have got past pizza, films with sharks in them and deep-filled Mint Oreos, I can pretty much live without everything.

However, when you get into stuff I loathe, there is a much richer vein of material to be mined, on account of all the awful people and things we face down on a daily basis. Off the top of my head, I cannot stand veganism, Oak Furniture Land TV adverts, any BBC TV series based around competitive arts and crafts (it still staggers me that, in an age that boasts The Wire, Mr Robot and Fortitude, The Great British Sewing Bee ever made it past the brainstorming stage), broccoli, James Corden, photographs being described as selfies when they are not, the terms “lit” and “woke”, pop-up restaurants, Willy Wonka memes … The many, many things I hate define me way better than the few things from which I still glean any pleasure; if only there was a dating app based around the principle of matching me with people who cannot stomach the same stuff as me.

Step forward Hater, a new Tinder-esque app that does exactly that, gathering up a reasonably far-reaching horrorshow of modern bugbears and using your assessment of them to match you up with people you might want to moan at. Finally!

Hater is not perfect. In order to compose your page’s roll of dishonor, you have to grade your loathing, or lack thereof, of a variety of modern ills: use of terms such as “bae” and “yolo”, Vladimir Putin, figuring out how to split restaurant bills and so forth. The relative depth of your contempt is then tabulated and you are given a selection of high-scoring like-minded miserygutses who may just want to meet up for wine and a bit of a whinge.

After being a Hater hater for just over an hour, I remained dolefully unapproached by anyone, which seems appropriate for a dating app based on pessimism and grumpiness. The main drawback of Hater is that you do not get to define your own specific hates; you are given app-generated options and asked to grade them. Many of them, based around corporate BS and restaurant etiquette, seem very American in their concerns and, sadly, hating the Oak Furniture Land advert is not an option.

But in the fullness of time, Hater could, ironically, evolve into an alternative dating app to cherish. In the meantime, Pete, 43, WLTM a fellow morose sod for drunken lamentations of sprouts and The Great Pottery Throwdown. RSVP. Or not. I don’t care any more.

Image Credit: iStock.

© 2017 Guardian Web under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
