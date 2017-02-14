Tact Brings Its Conversational AI Assistant to the Slack Enterprise Grid

Large enterprises have made significant investments in transformational efforts to define the future of work within their organizations over the last several years. New forms of collaboration powered by messaging platforms are transforming how employees work together.

The challenge is that a significant amount of the information required to get work done remains relegated in software that is largely centered on databases. In the world of sales, teams may collaborate in a chat environment but all the data is trapped in silos like , email and social networks.

This translates into sales teams collaborating without the context of the right data, and enterprise software full of data but devoid of natural conversations. This results in companies spending billions of dollars on sales force automation (SFA) and other sales software, yet they are still challenged with poor adoption rates of such tools.

Conversational AI assistants hold the key to bridging the gap between the data-centric world of SFA and the human-centric world of collaboration platforms. Tact uses AI to sync and contextualize customer data across multiple systems of record, presenting it to sales teams in natural language.

Gartner predicted that, "...companies will finally accept that field reps aren't going to 'live' in the SFA," and that, "...virtual digital sales assistants (VDSA) will become the primary interface by which sales representatives manage their work."

Tact's smart assistant has been available via a touch and voice interface, and is in use with sales teams at Fortune 500 companies like GE, Kelly Services and The AES Corporation. Now available as a chatbot inside of messaging environments, teams can now add a virtual member of their sales team in Slack.

This offers the advantage of a digital sales assistant that provides the most current customer data and insights so teams can collaborate on opportunities, customer issues and other sales planning activities without ever having to leave a channel, switch between multiple apps or log into their SFA.

Available in the new Slack Enterprise Grid, the Tact for Slack integration allows organizations to:

* Integrate their most essential sales tools directly into the conversation with bi- directional updates across multiple systems

* Use natural language to interact with Tact's chatbot about opportunities, forecasts, customers and prospects directly within a secure Slack channel.

