Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
NEWS & INFORMATION FOR TECHNOLOGY PURCHASERS. UPDATED 11 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / World Wide Web / Verizon Seeks $250M Yahoo Discount
Verizon Wants a $250 Million Discount on Yahoo Sale
Verizon Wants a $250 Million Discount on Yahoo Sale
By Jayson Derrick Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
FEBRUARY
15
2017
Shares of Yahoo! Inc. soared to a new 52-week high of $46.72 Wednesday morning following a report that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is close to finalizing the acquisition of Yahoo's internet properties.

Verizon agreed to acquire Yahoo's internet properties last year for $4.8 billion but regulatory scrutiny on a data breach reportedly put a pause to the deal.

According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, the two companies are close to finalizing a new agreement in which Verizon would pay $250 million less than the original $4.8 billion agreed.

Background

Yahoo said in September 2016 that personal information of more than half a billion users was stolen in 2014. The company followed up in December when it acknowledged that a breach in 2013 impacted more than one million accounts.

The pending deal between Verizon and Yahoo was originally expected to close in the first quarter of 2017 but pushed to the second quarter. In addition, the two companies renegotiated the deal but some Wall Street analysts brushed off any concerns and suggested that the final price tag of the deal would be adjusted by 2 percent.

The Bloomberg report on Wednesday did cite "people familiar with the matter." Benzinga reached out to both Verizon and Yahoo. At time of publishing, Verizon responded with a "declines to comment." p>Image Credit: Image of money by iStock.

© 2017 Benzinga Lightning Feed under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN WORLD WIDE WEB
1. Verizon Seeks $250M Yahoo Discount
2. Facebook Aims for Rev-Share Model
3. WhatsApp Has Hired Its First COO
4. Facebook Intros Apple, Amazon Apps
5. Disney Ends Deal with YouTube Star
Next Article >
NEWSFACTOR.COM
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.