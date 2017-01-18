Apple iOS 10 Battery-Drain Fiasco Still Infuriating Users

Products from Apple have never exactly led the pack when it comes to battery life. Users have complained that devices ranging from the MacBook to the iPad to the iPhone all tend to lose their charges much faster than their Android competitors.

But Apple’s battery-drain problems only seem to have gotten worse since the release of iOS 10 in September. Following the latest release of the company's mobile operating system, many users have complained that their iPhones not only drain the battery quickly, but oftentimes will spontaneously shut off once the battery level reaches 30 percent.

Only Making It Worse

The company has since tried to address the problem by rushing a new update, 10.2, out the door in December. However, that update appears to have made the problem even worse, with users saying that the battery indicator now indicates almost random levels before shutting down.

While Apple has acknowledged the problem, it has so far insisted that the issue is only affecting iPhone 6s model phones. But some owners of other models that are compatible with the iOS 10 platform, such as the iPhone 5, say that their devices are also afflicted with the same problem. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, though, seem to be immune to the issue.

Despite the outcry and the deluge of posts on Apple’s support forums, the company has remained guarded about the battery-drain problem, making it difficult to judge what, if any, steps it's taking to address the problem. The company has released a slew of updates throughout the short lifespan of iOS 10, but none appears to have completely fixed the bug.

And since iOS 10.2 dropped in mid-December, Apple has been doing round after round of beta testing on the iOS 10.2.1 update. While many users hope this will be the upgrade that finally fixes their buggy phones, the lack of communication coming out of Cupertino has been deafening, leaving iPhone owners to wonder if their batteries will ever get fixed.

See You in September

Given Apple’s failure to completely patch the bug in any of the four beta versions of iOS 10.2.1 it has tested, users may have to cross their fingers that the company’s next major release, iOS 10.3, fixes the issue. But Apple has followed a pattern of using its bigger, 10.x releases to introduce major new features, while relegating security and stability fixes to the smaller, incremental updates it releases in between.

If it continues to follow that pattern, that might mean the company is too busy putting the finishing touches on some of the expected new features, such as the secretive “Theater Mode," aimed at making cell phone use during a movie less conspicuous, to be able to include a fix for the battery problem.

Although iOS 10.3 could be the eighth update the system has had since it debuted in September, it could still be foundering with the battery problem, meaning users might just have to give up until iOS 11 comes to save them in September.