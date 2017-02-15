What You'll Love about the Next Release of SQL Server

The latest version of Microsoft SQL Server, dubbed SQL Server v.Next, is due out soon after being in public preview mode since last year. From the looks of things, there is plenty for IT departments to like about the latest release, including the ability to develop applications on Linux or Docker’s container environment in addition to Windows.

That's a huge plus for clients in the enterprise space. Linux-based operating systems are some of the most popular environments for enterprise machines, with developers like Red Hat, Ubuntu and SUSE offering distributions designed specifically for enterprise applications and data centers.

SQL for Linux Systems

SQL Server on Linux will provide customers with greater flexibility, performance, security, while offering a lower total cost of ownership, according to Microsoft. SQL Server on Linux will also allow enterprise customers to access their data on-premises or in the cloud, depending on their needs.

"We're bringing the power of SQL Server to the operating system of choice for numerous enterprise applications and industries," Rohan Kumar, general manager, Database Systems Group at Microsoft, said in a post on the SUSE blog.

Microsoft first announced its intention to bring SQL to Linux in March when it launched the private preview of the new version. The company said that it's planning to make it publicly available sometime in the middle of this year.

But Linux distributors are not wasting any time getting in front of the release. Enterprise Linux distributor SUSE hosted a webinar today to introduce clients to the new version of SQL Server and explain how it will run in Linux enterprise server and container environments.

Better Enterprise Database Security

Increased data security will likely be a major feature for enterprise IT departments considering adopting the new SQL server. Gartner has rated Microsoft SQL Server the most secure operational database management system for the last seven years running, ahead of competitors such as Oracle, SAP and IBM.

"This is an enormously important decision for Microsoft, allowing it to offer its well-known and trusted database to an expanded set of customers," said Al Gillen, group vice president, enterprise infrastructure, at IDC, in a Microsoft blog post. "By taking this key product to Linux Microsoft is proving its commitment to being a cross platform solution provider. This gives customers choice and reduces the concerns for lock-in. We would expect this will also accelerate the overall adoption of SQL Server."

The availability of Microsoft SQL Server on Linux systems should also prove a boon for developers working on high performance, highly available applications because of its ability to deliver transactions 30 times faster than legacy database systems, while performing analytical queries up to a hundred times faster, according to Microsoft.

Meanwhile, enterprise CFOs will likely be attracted to Microsoft SQL Server’s lower total cost of ownership. Running the new SQL Server on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server can generate 12 times the cost savings as legacy platforms, according to the company.

