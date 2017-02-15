Symantec Unveils New Solutions for Total Cloud Security

As enterprises embrace cloud applications and infrastructure, leading cyber security company Symantec Corporation on Wednesday unveiled new innovations to its Symantec Cloud Security Platform, offering a comprehensive cloud security.

The Symantec Cloud Security Platform provides a complete package for the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at enterprises to securely enable cloud adoption while unifying both cloud and traditional on-premise environments for security.

"The value to the enterprise of shifting to cloud applications and services is undeniable. At the same time, cyber criminals look at this new, borderless infrastructure as a potential goldmine," Mike Fey, President and Chief Operating Officer at Symantec, said in a statement.

Symantec has integrated its "Data Loss Prevention (DLP)" with its cloud-delivered "Web Security Service (WSS)" that will ensure safety for mobile users and remote offices, simultaneously protecting organizational data as it is in transit.

When combined with existing integrations across Symantec Email.cloud and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Symantec can now deliver DLP across web, email and cloud applications, providing a secure transition to the cloud generation.

Symantec`s new Malware Analysis Advanced Service (MAAS) delivers full behavioral sandbox detonation of files within WSS to help protect users from the world`s most advanced threats.

To address the visibility issue, Symantec has announced "Cloud Workload Protection" to deliver automated security policy enforcement and protect applications from unknown exploits inside of both Amazon Web Service (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Symantec also announced support for AWS with its Web Application Firewall and extended CASB portfolio to gain visibility and control over Microsoft Azure.

"Symantec is the only cyber security provider in the industry that can address the challenges of the Cloud Generation holistically, enabling our customers to take full advantage of the cloud while helping to ensure their critical information is secure and protected," Fey added.

Image Credit: iStock.

