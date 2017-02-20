Japanese Startup Positions Itself for Automotive Security
Having just completed its Series A financing round, Tokyo-based startup Trillium Inc is pre-emptively positioning itself as the provider of security solutions for autonomous cars.
The company designs and provides custom, multi-layer adaptive cyber-security systems, focused in the near-term on automotive needs, but which are also applicable to the entire IoT spectrum.
"With funding now in place, we are set to move quickly to market with a robust and urgently needed solution," said David Uze, Trillium's CEO. "Hundreds of articles on autonomous driving appear in the media every day, but almost none mention the elephant in the room: automakers do not yet have a reliable defense against cyber-threats. Period. One serious hack could immediately halt progress in automated driving. But we have the remedy," he claims in a company statement.
Trillium's claims its robust, comprehensive and cost-effective solution secures all three key "cyber-threat domains" in the car with a software-based approach compatible with any architecture or operating system. The company adds its solution can be implemented for as little as on tenth the cost of competing solutions -- most of which are still under development.
"We have moved into the real-world testing phase via partnerships with a legendary Japanese Super GT racing team and a leading maker of automotive semiconductors. We are now having in-depth discussions with several major automakers and tier-one suppliers. We're ready to implement whenever they are," said the CEO.
The new investment will help the company accelerate the development and deployment of its automotive IoT cyber-security platforms: 'SecureCAR' and 'SecureIoT' and expand in-vehicle implementation and testing of cyber-security retrofits on current-model connected vehicles. The funds will also serve the expansion of business operations in the Silicon Valley while establishing a satellite penetration testing and engineering hub in Michigan, USA.
To circumvent continually evolving threats, the company plans to deliver Security as a Service (SaaS) via real-time-update platforms that automakers or insurers will on-sell to car owners. Beta deployment is anticipated for early 2018, with full commercialization expected by 2020.
As Trillium moves into its next phase -- rolling out a comprehensive, subscription-based security solution for all segments of the transportation industry -- the company will consider executing a Series B investment round in the near future.
