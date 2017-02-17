Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
NEWS & INFORMATION FOR TECHNOLOGY PURCHASERS. UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Apple/Mac / What's on Tap for Apple's WWDC?
What Big News Can We Expect from Apple's WWDC this Year?
What Big News Can We Expect from Apple's WWDC this Year?
By Shirley Siluk / NewsFactor Network Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
FEBRUARY
17
2017
Returning to its San Jose roots after being held in San Francisco for the past 14 years, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to bring some big announcements, including a possible sneak peek at the iPhone 8, expected to launch later this year.

Yesterday, Apple announced that its 28th annual WWDC will run June 5-9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. In addition to a lineup of keynote speakers, the conference will also feature a number of technical sessions, hands-on labs with Apple engineers and "very special experiences around San Jose throughout the week."

There's plenty of reason to expect the iPhone to have a high profile at this year's WWDC, as 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the debut of the iconic device. In addition, Apple will likely take the wraps off the latest version of its mobile operating, iOS 11, as well as announce updates to the macOS desktop system, watchOS and tvOS.

Expect Siri News, 'Premium' iPhone Design

As usual, Apple isn't providing many details about the WWDC lineup and announcements at this point. However, the company noted that developers will be able to register for tickets, to be offered via random selection, to the event starting on March 27. Those who can't nab tickets or make it to San Jose will be able to watch the conference via live-streaming.

With other tech competitors regularly rolling out new digital assistants and bot offerings powered with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Apple is also likely to provide some news about updates to its Siri AI. Unveiled at last year's WWDC, iOS 10 already added a number of new Siri-powered capabilities. At last year's event, Apple also launched SiriKit, which opened up the AI to developers who want to create new Siri-integrated apps.

According to the Apple-focused site MacRumors, "there are already an abundance of rumors hinting at the impressive features coming in the 2017 iPhone." Said to herald a major redesign, the iPhone 8 could include at least one model with a glass, rather than aluminum, body, as well as one with an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display and a "premium" -- possibly $1,000 or higher -- price tag, according to MacRumors.

Virtual Buttons, Brand New Functions?

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who's made numerous accurate iPhone predictions in the past, is reported to have told investors in his latest note that the iPhone 8 could feature new functions enabled by virtual buttons in lieu of the standard home button. AppleInsider reported yesterday that it had seen Kuo's note that said the iPhone 8's "full-screen design will allow Apple to integrate a 'function' area never seen in an iPhone."

Since the iPhone's launch in 2007, it has become the "most successful product of all time," according to an analysis released last month by the firm Asymco. The company predicted that at some point this year, Apple will have earned more than $1 trillion from iOS devices and services in the past 10 years.

In its latest earnings report, released Jan. 31, Apple said it had achieved a "new all-time record for earnings per share" and had more than $27 billion in operating cash flow. It reported second quarter revenues exceeding $51.5 billion, which CEO Tim Cook said was "Apple's highest quarterly revenue ever."

Image Credit: iStock.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN APPLE/MAC
1. News Groups Seek iPhone Records
2. What's on Tap for Apple's WWDC?
3. Apple Patent Hints at Fingerprint Use
4. Apple's TV Production To Begin Small
5. Apple iPhone Slump Over; Now What?
Next Article >
NEWSFACTOR.COM
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.