Xiaomi's VP Barra Quits, Hints at New Adventure in Silicon Valley

Hugo Barra, Vice President, Global Operations at Xiaomi Inc., has quit the company citing 'a new adventure back in Silicon Valley'.

The global executive on Monday announced his decision in a social media post.

"What I've realised is that the last few years of living in such a singular environment have taken a huge toll on my life and started affecting my health. My friends, what I consider to be my home, and my life are back in Silicon Valley, which is also much closer to my family. Seeing how much I've left behind these past few years, it is clear to me that the time has come to return," Barra wrote in a long Facebook post.

He added, "We now have a team of some of the most remarkable and enthusiastic people I have ever worked with, and leaving them all behind is without doubt the most difficult part of stepping away. At the same time, I know I'll be leaving them in very good hands. Xiaomi now has a strong, globally-minded executive team who will continue to drive the momentum we began together."

Barra also informed that he will soon be taking up a job in the Silicon Valley of the United States.

"For me, as for many people in China, the Spring Festival brings new beginnings, and I will be transitioning out of my role at Xiaomi in February after Chinese New Year. I will take some much-needed time off before embarking on a new adventure back in Silicon Valley," he wrote.

In his post, Barra also thanked the Xiaomi founders.

He wrote, "I want to thank the Xiaomi founders, and particularly our CEO Lei Jun, who has been a mentor and a friend. It has been both humbling and uplifting to work with a man whose vision is redefining the role technology plays in all of our lives, and the role the China tech industry plays in the world. As a friend and shareholder of the company, I am honored that he has been very supportive of my transition and has asked me to remain an advisor to Xiaomi indefinitely, as we continue to extend our reach around the world."

During Barra's tenure, Xiaomi made great strides in business outside China too. It first launched in countries like Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia and then eventually in India.

The sales, however, with the emergence of competitors like Huawei, Vivo and the likes, nosedived in India and China. It was also recently reported that Xiaomi failed to achieve its yearly targets and, therefore, it decided not to disclose any sales targets for the upcoming years.

Apart from smart phones, Xiaomi has established itself in segments belonging to power banks, air purifiers, rice cookers and smart bikes among others. (ANI)

© 2017 Asian News International under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.