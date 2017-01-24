Zuckerberg Charity Acquires Artificial Intelligence Startup

Philanthropic organizations do not typically make acquisitions, but that is exactly what the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is doing with search engine startup Meta. The acquisition of the company will allow CZI to provide free access to researchers who want to use the tool to better search through scientific and medical articles.

“As part of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, we will unite Meta's capabilities into a single, powerful tool that is available to everyone,” Sam Molyneux, co-founder and CEO of Meta wrote in a blog post announcing the deal . “We will provide a truly modern way for researchers to understand the state of scientific knowledge and what’s happening, right now.”

This Is So Meta

Meta is a six-year-old startup that has developed an AI capable of helping scientists and other researchers read, understand, and prioritize millions of published peer-reviewed papers. The company’s goal is to help researchers sort through the thousands of papers that are published everyday.

According to CZI, Meta uses artificial intelligence to analyze and connect information across millions of papers. It seeks out the most relevant or impactful studies in a scientific area the moment they are published, and finds patterns in the literature on a scale beyond what a human researcher would be capable of.

“Meta’s tools can dramatically accelerate scientific progress and move us closer to our goal: to support science and technology that will make it possible to cure, prevent or manage all diseases by the end of the century,” CZI said. “Meta will help scientists learn from others’ discoveries in real time, find key papers that may have gone unnoticed, or even predict where their field is headed.”

Theoretically, the potential for a platform such as Meta is virtually limitless. A scientist could use Meta to help identify emerging techniques for understanding coronary artery disease, a graduate student could see that two different diseases activate the same immune defense pathway, and clinicians could find scientists working on the most promising Zika treatments sooner.

The philanthropy stated that, in the long run, Meta’s technology could also be extended to other areas of knowledge. For example, it could help educators stay up to date on developmental science to better understand how students learn.

The Benefits of an LLC

CZI is a $45 billion foundation started by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan is dedicated to fueling breakthroughs in areas such as science, education, and technology. The acquisition of Meta represents a first for CZI. Indeed, it is a first for almost any non-profit.

That is because Zuckerberg established the institute as an LLC, a corporate structure typically used for private, for-profit companies, rather than non-profit organizations. The philanthropy received a considerable amount of criticism for adopting such an unusual structure, but the acquisition of Meta appears to give an indication of Zuckerberg’s thinking when he opted for the LLC.

“Going forward, our intent is not to profit from Meta’s data and capabilities; instead we aim to ensure they get to those who need them most, across sectors and as quickly as possible, for the benefit of the world,” Molyneux wrote.