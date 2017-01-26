Facebook Ropes in Xiaomi's Hugo Barra To Head VR Division

Facebook recently appointed Hugo Barra, the former Google executive who left Xiaomi Corp, to lead all of its virtual reality efforts including Oculus.

In a surprise Facebook post on Wednesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed to the media, "Hugo shares my belief that virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform. They'll enable us to experience completely new things and be more creative than ever before. Hugo is going to help build that future, and I'm looking forward to having him on our team."

Mark Zuckerberg's post containing the announcement was accompanied by a digitized image of the two executives in Facebook's Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters.

Zuckerberg wrote, "Hugo's in China right now, so here we are together in VR. It seems fitting."

On the other hand, Hugo Barra [pictured above] posted on Twitter about his signing in with Facebook, leaving his job as the head of Xiaomi's global division.

Hugo tweeted, "Joining Facebook as VP of virtual reality (VPVR!) to lead Team @Oculus. So excited! Mark posted about it here: https://t.co/kYgIniSQiM."

Hugo is to now be the Vice President of Facebook's virtual reality division.

He commented on Zuckerberg's Facebook post, "It's been a dream of mine to work in virtual reality even back when AR/VR were just figments of science fiction; now we're taking selfies in virtual worlds."

Mark Zuckerberg has previously hailed virtual reality as the next major computing platform after mobile devices.

It was this vision that prompted Facebook to acquire Oculus.

Facebook now envisions a future which is not too distant, where people use virtual reality to socialize regularly.

Zuckerberg had hailed VR as "the most social platform" in World Mobile Congress last February too.

He had said, "Pretty soon we're going to live in a world where everyone has the power to share and experience whole scenes as if you're just there, right there in person."

Hugo Barra was recruited by Xiaomi from a top job in Google in 2013.

Getting hands on him has been a major win for Facebook. He will now be heading Oculus, which has been without a CEO since last month.

Commenting on Hugo, Zuckerberg said, "I've known Hugo for a long time, starting when he helped develop the Android operating system, to the last few years he's worked at Xiaomi in Beijing bringing innovative devices to millions of people."

Barra had helped Xioami enter into VR by launching its debut VR headset. He hence brings in some experience with software and hardware connected to virtual reality into the picture.

His experience will likely find use in developing Oculus' Rift and Gear products, which have not yet gained mass appeal.

© 2017 Big News Network under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.