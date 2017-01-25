Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
NEWS & INFORMATION FOR TECHNOLOGY PURCHASERS. UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Microsoft/Windows / MS Taps LinkedIn's Kevin Scott
Microsoft Names LinkedIn's Kevin Scott as Chief Technology Officer
Microsoft Names LinkedIn's Kevin Scott as Chief Technology Officer
By Matt Day Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
25
2017
Microsoft has plucked a new chief technology officer from the ranks of LinkedIn, naming Kevin Scott to the newly created position.

Scott, 44 [pictured above,] was formerly senior vice president of engineering for the professional social-networking firm, which Microsoft scooped up in a $26.2 billion deal sealed last month.

It will be Scott's second stint at the Redmond company. While pursuing a Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Virginia, Scott was an intern with Microsoft Research in 2001.

Later, he held software-engineering roles at Google and AdMob, and returned to Google when it acquired AdMob.

Scott has been at LinkedIn, based in Mountain View, Calif., since 2011.

In his new role, Scott will remain in the Bay Area, report to Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella, and join the company's senior leadership team. He will continue to oversee the engineering teams working on LinkedIn's technology infrastructure.

It is unclear which Microsoft groups, if any, will report to Scott. A press release said he will "drive strategic, cross-company initiatives."

In the new role, Scott holds the companywide chief technologist role once held by Nathan Myhrvold, the founder of Microsoft's research unit, until he left the company in 1999. Myhrvold later went on to found patent-holding and research firm Intellectual Ventures.

Bill Gates later held a CTO-like chief software architect position after he stepped down as CEO in 2000. Gates passed that role on to Ray Ozzie, who also held the CTO label until he left the company in 2010.

Microsoft declined to make Scott available to discuss the new role.

© 2017 Seattle Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN MICROSOFT/WINDOWS
1. MS Taps LinkedIn's Kevin Scott
2. Court Denies Full Hearing in MS Case
3. MS, Feds Face Off Over Privacy
4. Win10 Offers Free Upgrade for Biz
5. MS Pilots Ebook Sales in Windows 10
Next Article >
NEWSFACTOR.COM
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.