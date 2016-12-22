Samsung's New Notebook 9 Gets Lighter and a Spec Boost

Samsung has now refreshed its Notebook 9, and the upgrade will boost the laptop's power with Kaby Lake processors, while making the device sleeker and lighter.

The laptop will come in two screen sizes, 13.3-inch and 15-inch [pictured above] -- and both now have seven-generation (Kaby Lake) Intel CPUs, with a Core i7 processor on the latter, and a choice of either Core i5 or i7 with the smaller model.

The 15-inch notebook's dimensions are 348 x 229 x 14.9mm with a weight of 2.17lbs (around 985g), whereas the 13.3-inch laptop measures 310 x 208 x 13.9mm and tips the scales at just 1.8lbs (around 815g - it previously weighed about 840g, so has shed 25g).

This makes the device the lightest laptop on the market, and a highly portable one too. There is also an ultra-slim bezel around the screen to make for a 'near edge-to-edge' display, and that premium look. Both the models also get an FHD display and offers an outdoor mode for clearer viewing in bright conditions, with battery life upto 7 hours.

It also boasts fast charging which charges the device in just 80 minutes. You also get a USB Type-C port on each model backed up by a pair of USB 3.0 connectors - plus an additional USB 2.0 port on the larger machine - along with HDMI and a microSD slot. Wireless connectivity includes 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1.

Other specs include GB of DDR4 RAM, although with the Core i7 15-inch laptop you can specify up to 16GB. And you can run with up to 256GB of storage (in the form of a SATA 3 SSD on the smaller notebook, and PCIe NVMe with the 15-inch model).

There is still no word on when these models will be available or what they will be priced at, but we might hear something at CES 2017.

© 2016 T-break Tech under contract with NewsEdge. All rights reserved.