Google To Launch Two Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches

After successfully launching the Pixel smartphone lineup, Google is ready to target the wearable market with the launch of two brand new smartwatches that will be running the company's latest OS, Android Wear 2.0 [seen here].

The Verge managed to have a word with the company's Android Wear head Jeff Chang and Chang spilled the beans that the company was going to announce new wearables in 2017.

Unfortunately, what he failed to mention was when and where the announcement is going to be held. It's a possibility that the wearables are going to be announced at CES 2017, but that is quite a long shot to be honest.

The only time we actually see Google making an announcement of the wearables is during the same time when the company is going to announce the successor of the Pixel lineup. Here's another thing that the executive told; the smartwatches are not going to be branded under the Pixel moniker, but thanks to the team of Google and another watch maker, they are going to branded under another manufacturer.

When the new wearables are released, they will be coming with the latest Android Wear 2.0 OS update pre-installed and will give users access to some really cool features such as Android Pay, which have been one of the most requested features that were not present on any smartwatch running Android Wear. However, pricing is going to be a huge concern for consumers, especially after what the company did with the Pixel lineup.

According to previous rumors, LTE connectivity is also said to be a part of the feature list, along with a round watch face to add more functionality and looks to the device.

